Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) in a report published on Sunday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BNGO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.83.

Shares of BNGO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.34. 3,290,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,541. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

