Oppenheimer Trims Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Target Price to $1,445.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,557.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $16.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,266.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,623,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,708. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.23. The company has a market cap of $881.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

