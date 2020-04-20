Palmer Knight Co Buys 53,216 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,216 shares during the quarter. Skechers USA comprises about 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Palmer Knight Co owned approximately 0.12% of Skechers USA worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 28,674 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,277,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in Skechers USA by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.02. 1,805,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,308,623. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. Skechers USA Inc has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.96.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

