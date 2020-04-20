Palmer Knight Co Lowers Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Palmer Knight Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 4.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $344.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $320.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.16. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a market capitalization of $165.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

