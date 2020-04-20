Palmer Knight Co Sells 1,412 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palmer Knight Co decreased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 4.7% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.24. 3,060,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,753,695. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.70. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

