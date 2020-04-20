Palmer Knight Co Sells 2,904 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Palmer Knight Co lessened its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Baxter International comprises 4.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. PGGM Investments raised its position in Baxter International by 9.7% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 489,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,321 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 51,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 21,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin bought 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $1.19 on Monday, hitting $94.14. 4,202,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,321,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.