PDS Planning Inc Acquires 39,685 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.13. 2,191,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

