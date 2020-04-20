PDS Planning Inc Buys 378 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.25.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.72. 1,814,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.69. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

