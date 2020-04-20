PDS Planning Inc Has $1.23 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 943,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,157. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.49.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

