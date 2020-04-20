PDS Planning Inc Has $236,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,306,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, reaching $212.74. 38,067,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,456,387. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $237.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

