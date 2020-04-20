PDS Planning Inc Has $298,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 110,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 242,316 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $340,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

ORCL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,102. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

