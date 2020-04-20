PDS Planning Inc Lowers Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,368,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,047,513. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

