PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 37.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.12 on Monday, hitting $282.46. 5,669,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,513,200. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

