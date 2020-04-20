PDS Planning Inc Sells 787 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PDS Planning Inc reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 9,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 25.6% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 35,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.9% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 92,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 46,072 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 26,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 21,364,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The firm has a market cap of $204.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.68. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

