Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co cut its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Pentair were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Pentair by 418.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,154,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.