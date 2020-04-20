Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Downgraded by Argus

Argus cut shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Shares of PRGO traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.86. 885,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,613. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of -25.66 and a beta of 1.23. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $52.65.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Perrigo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

