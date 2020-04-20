Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $4,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,157,000 after purchasing an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 5,951,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,608,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.