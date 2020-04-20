PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PJT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NYSE PJT traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 110,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,997. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.97.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $248.65 million for the quarter. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 440,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 145,669 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 126,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. FMR LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

