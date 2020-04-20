Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Downgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti lowered shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has $207.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $219.00.

Pool stock traded down $9.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.74. 25,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $238.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average is $208.74.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

In related news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $975,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 34.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $37,315,000. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Pool by 14.4% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

