Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $4.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.60. 10,827,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.75 and its 200 day moving average is $121.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

