Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.88-5.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.715-70.391 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.45 billion.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.82.

PG stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.04.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

