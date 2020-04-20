Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.88-5.02 EPS.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $121.04. The company has a market capitalization of $307.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $94.34 and a 1 year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

