Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PGR. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Progressive has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.94. 2,865,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,955,636. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. Progressive has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 562.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.