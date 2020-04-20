Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) is Epiq Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Epiq Partners LLC reduced its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Pure Cycle comprises approximately 2.9% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Epiq Partners LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Pure Cycle worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,576,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCYO stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.23. The company had a trading volume of 108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,597. The company has a market capitalization of $237.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.68. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $13.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc bought 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

