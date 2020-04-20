Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q&K International Group (NYSE:QK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Q&K International Group Limited is a technology-driven long-term apartment rental platform primarily in China. The Company offers young, emerging urban residents conveniently-located, ready-to-move-in and affordable branded apartments as well as facilitates value-added services. Q&K International Group Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790. Q&K International Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30.

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q&K International Group (QK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.