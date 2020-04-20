Raymond James Cuts National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $44.00

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upgraded National Retail Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.75.

NNN traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 892,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 122,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

