Regis (NYSE:RGS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RGS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Regis from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Regis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of RGS traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. The stock had a trading volume of 501,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,627. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $312.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Regis had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $208.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Regis will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Bakken sold 14,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $219,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Regis by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Regis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through two operating segments, Company-owned salons and Franchise salons. Its salons operate primarily under the trade names of SmartStyle, Supercuts, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, and Cost Cutters; and serve value and premium categories of services.

