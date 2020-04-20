REPO (REPO) One Day Volume Tops $2,592.00

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, REPO has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $2,592.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be purchased for $0.0568 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.92 or 0.02686873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00220102 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00057908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

