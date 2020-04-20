Reviewing Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Orange has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centurylink has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Orange and Centurylink’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $47.31 billion 0.70 $3.37 billion $1.14 10.90 Centurylink $22.40 billion 0.49 -$5.27 billion $1.32 7.68

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Centurylink. Centurylink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Orange pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Centurylink pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Orange pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Centurylink pays out 75.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Orange has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Centurylink shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Centurylink shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Centurylink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Centurylink -23.52% 10.36% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orange and Centurylink, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 1 3 6 0 2.50 Centurylink 6 3 2 0 1.64

Orange presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.72%. Centurylink has a consensus price target of $10.78, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Given Orange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Orange is more favorable than Centurylink.

Summary

Orange beats Centurylink on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange S.A. provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages. It also sells mobile phones, broadband equipment, and connected objects and accessories. In addition, the company provides IT and integration services comprising unified communication and collaboration services, such as LAN and telephony, advising, integration, and project management; hosting and infrastructure services, including cloud computing; customer relations management and other applications services; security services; and video conferencing, as well as sells related equipment. Further, it offers national and international roaming services; and mobile virtual network operators, network sharing, and mobile financial services, as well as sells equipment to external distributors and brokers. The company markets its products and services under the Orange brand. Orange S.A. was formerly known as France Telecom and changed its name to Orange S.A. in July 2013. Orange S.A. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc. provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services. The company also provides broadband services, which allow customers to connect to the Internet through their existing telephone lines or fiber-optic cables; private line services for transmission of data between sites; wavelength services; and colocation and data center services, such as hosting, cloud, and managed solutions. In addition, it offers network management, installation and maintenance of data equipment, and building of fiber-optic broadband networks; professional services; and network security services, as well as sells equipment. Further, the company offers voice services; voice over IP services; and managed services comprising network, hosting, cloud, and information technology services, as well as leases and subleases space in its office buildings, warehouses, and other properties. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 4.8 million broadband subscribers. CenturyLink, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Monroe, Louisiana.

