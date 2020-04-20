Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $382.70.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $320.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,365. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $395.00. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $314.39 and a 200-day moving average of $347.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total value of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,917,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,123,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,273,000 after acquiring an additional 134,374 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,238,000 after acquiring an additional 515,450 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,740,000 after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

