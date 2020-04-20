Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an accumulate rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.04.

ROST stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,547,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,710. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

