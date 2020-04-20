Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,274,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,416 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,321,000 after acquiring an additional 498,416 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $107,049,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,072,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $248,002,000 after buying an additional 224,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $24,353,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 838,699 shares in the company, valued at $139,014,359.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $503,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,112 shares of company stock valued at $7,236,150. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $194.29. 1,180,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $125.47 and a 52 week high of $251.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.42. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.13 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $283.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.06.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

