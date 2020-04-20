Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after buying an additional 1,819,964 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,586,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $258.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,433. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.10 and a 200-day moving average of $279.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

