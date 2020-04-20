Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Has $548,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.37. 22,379,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,978,883. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

