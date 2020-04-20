Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.7% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 258,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 109,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 3,631,761 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34.

