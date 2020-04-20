Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 35.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 0.6% of Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $474,940,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Equinix by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,310,000 after buying an additional 370,877 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $120,032,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 219,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,093,000 after acquiring an additional 151,960 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,473,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,674,000 after acquiring an additional 144,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $24.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $670.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 111.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.18. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $696.79.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Luby acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,801,757.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.54, for a total value of $1,939,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,290,364.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.21.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.