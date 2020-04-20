Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.53. 4,435,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,642. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.46. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.