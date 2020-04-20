Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 982 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,224 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,729,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,883. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.38. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.88.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

