Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stephens lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,680,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.27.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

