SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Short Interest Update

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,961,104.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBX stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $16.62. 16,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. SB One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $160.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SB One Bancorp will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

