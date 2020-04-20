Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. 814,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

