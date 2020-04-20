Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after buying an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,463,000 after acquiring an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CHKP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.33. 814,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,745. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $121.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.48.
CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.31.
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
