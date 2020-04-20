Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after acquiring an additional 491,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.32. 9,680,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,792,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

