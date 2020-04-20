Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,326,227,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,666,761,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,877,153,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,698,203,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,606,641,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.13. 8,271,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,946,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

