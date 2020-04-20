Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,664,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,581,027,000 after purchasing an additional 338,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,484,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $853,980,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,207,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,354,000 after acquiring an additional 205,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,928,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,511,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $324,980,000 after buying an additional 4,886,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,949,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,310,726. The firm has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.29. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

