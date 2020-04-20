Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 1.4% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.86.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. 4,163,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,726. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein bought 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.