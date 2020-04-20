Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in BCE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

BCE traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $40.99. 1,355,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,724. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

