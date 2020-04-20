Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $327.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.28. The stock has a market cap of $132.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.62.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

