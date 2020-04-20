Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,942,802,000 after acquiring an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Argus raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $2.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.25. 1,272,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033,618. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $193.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

