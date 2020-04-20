Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter valued at $1,171,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,512,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,292 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,235,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,935,000 after purchasing an additional 888,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,794,000 after purchasing an additional 784,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,562,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,080. The firm has a market cap of $150.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $160.20.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.04.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.42, for a total transaction of $33,446,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,750,253 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,141,791.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 863,657 shares of company stock worth $123,406,971 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.