Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $316,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.08. 21,364,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,311,576. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $204.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

